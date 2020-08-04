Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. With 15+ years of experience and expertise in 50+ industries, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Infiniti's research experts recently announced their latest successful client engagement with retail customer intelligence solutions. To read more about this engagement, read the article here

"Rapidly changing customer needs and rising competition from department stores are increasing challenges for companies operating in the retail sector. To keep pace with the market requirements and succeed in the long-run, retail companies will need to adopt a customer-centric approach," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information

Business Challenge:

The client is a global retail firm based out of Central Europe. Their overall market growth slowed down from an annual increase of 60% to 15%, and they were losing valuable customers to competitors. The client wanted to increase customer retention and drive sales. However, their data management system made it difficult for them to track consumers and obtain feedback. Therefore, the client chose to leverage Infiniti's retail customer intelligence solutions to help them reduce customer churn and evaluate customer feedback.

Our Approach:

The client leveraged customer intelligence solutions. The comprehensive approach developed by our experts included the following:

Identifying target customers and segmenting them into various groups, based on specific consumer behaviors

Analyzing customers' buying behaviors, preferences, and customer journey

Providing recommendations on strategies for acquiring and retaining customers

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide practical, strategic, and actionable retail customer intelligence solutions. Speak to our experts for more comprehensive insights into the global retail industry.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's retail customer intelligence solutions, the client was able to understand customers' needs and address pain points. They were also able to create a dashboard with clear information on churn-data and customer satisfaction. The client was also able to visualize real-time changes in the market and minimize costs by streamlining marketing efforts. Additionally, our retail customer intelligence solution enabled the client to increase the customer retention rate by 56% and develop a user-churn prediction model.

