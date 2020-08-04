Technavio has been monitoring the global call center outsourcing market size and it is poised to grow by USD 13.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the limitations in outsourcing call center operations might hamper the market growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user IT And Telecom BFSI Healthcare Retail Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market size

Call Center Outsourcing Market trends

Call Center Outsourcing Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise of emerging countries as call center destinations as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the call center outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Call center outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

