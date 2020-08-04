Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 19:33
Joint Statement: The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, the Exchange Bondholder Group and the Argentina Creditor Committee

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with Argentina for a proposal that will provide the country with the necessary economic relief and sustainable path it needs in the wake of COVID-19, as well as renewed access to the international capital markets for Argentine issuers to help encourage future, long-term investment in the country. The agreement is a good outcome for all participants and delivers an offer that all creditors should support."

The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.

Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Media Contacts

Greenbrook
ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
+44 (0)20-7952-2000

Exchange Bondholder Group Media Contacts

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com
Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting

© 2020 PR Newswire
