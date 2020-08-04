Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PWQP ISIN: CA38900X2077 Ticker-Symbol: CB82 
04.08.20
08:09 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2020 | 19:56
Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Agora

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) wishes to announce that, further to its Press Release of May 15, 2020, it has agreed to issue 77,931 common shares of the Company to Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") in settlement of Advertising Services provided by Agora to the Company pursuant to the shares for services program for the period ending August 1, 2020 at a price of $0.145 per share, subject to regulatory approval.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is a materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products and components for a range of mass market products. The Company currently holds two off-take purchase agreements for graphite product sourced from the Aukam facility. One agreement is with TODAQ and the other is with Phu Sumika. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600273/Gratomic-Issues-Shares-for-Payment-of-Services-by-Agora

