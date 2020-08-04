VIP-Media: American Hustle: Serial Entrepreneur Steve Trang Moves To Disrupt The American Real Estate Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Steve Trang knows how to hustle. A serial entrepreneur, Trang started six businesses by age 40 and is the founder of the Real Estate Disruptors Movement, whose podcast boasts over ten thousand followers. He now looks to help other entrepreneurs disrupt the real estate market by sharing his expertise through the Disruptors community and a tailor-made sales training program where he trains some of the top wholesalers in the country.

Trang's success did not come easily, however. After taking a hard hit during the 2008 housing bust, he faced foreclosure and began racking up credit card debt. The outlook for real estate was bleak, but Trang kept climbing. By 2013, he had founded Stunning Homes Realty and was soon named one of Phoenix's Top 40 realtors, out of more than 40,000 agents citywide. Stunning Homes Realty now employs over 100 agents and by 2019 was selling one out of every 135 homes in Phoenix.

When asked what pushed him to success, Trang often quotes one of his personal heroes, sales guru Zig Ziglar: "You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want." He heard this quote when he first got into real estate and it has stuck with him throughout his entire career.

In fact, Ziglar's motto inspired Trang to create the Real Estate Disruptors Movement podcast and YouTube channel, which now has over 16.3K subscribers. In each episode, community members share their success stories and business ideas, which Trang hopes will inspire the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs and disruptors.

Ziglar's idea also led Trang to develop the OfferFast Homes app, which streamlines the connection between wholesalers and buyers. "The purpose of the app is to help wholesalers jump start their career faster by putting all of the buyers in one place." Trang explains. "The hope is to minimize the challenge of building a buyer list when getting started in wholesaling."

Trang's success has not gone unnoticed in the world of real estate. Since publishing his first book on real estate in 2018, Trang has appeared on CEO Pulse and gained traction through multiple public speaking engagements. His ability to engage with other entrepreneurs on a personal level demonstrates his unique commitment to helping others get ahead in the hard-knocks world of real estate.

This commitment to helping others may perplex some in the real estate business, but for Trang it's part of his core mission. "My heart serves," he explains. "People don't understand why I try to help so many people. They think I'm crazy!"

While helping others might appear crazy to the average entrepreneur, Trang has built this mission into the core of his products and the Real Estate Disruptors Movement. Whether he is helping other agents sell homes on the OfferFast Homes app or expanding his online community, Trang has not failed at his mission to help others build their own businesses and disrupt American real estate in the process.

"I want my legacy to be that I helped create 100 millionaires," says Trang when asked about his future plans. "I like to take new ideas, test them out on my business, and share what works for me with others." With multiple business ventures, a burgeoning podcast network, and growing influence in the real estate market, Trang is already well on his way to sharing his success with the next generation of real estate disruptors.

To find out more, visit Trang's website or find him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Real Estate Disruptors Movement podcast is available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.

