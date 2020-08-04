Trinity Entertainment & Media: Independent Label TEM Launches with Focus on the Audiovisual Streaming Space

Team includes experienced execs who have worked with artists including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Ozzy Osborne, Jon Bon Jovi, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Jamiroquai, Portishead, Seal, The Prodigy, Motörhead and Emeli Sandé.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / A new independent record label Trinity Entertainment & Media (TEM) has launched with a focus on capitalising on the growing audiovisual online space while bringing classical music to a wider audience.

The label has been founded by award-winning composer and pianist Fabio D'Andrea with experienced business development exec Rebecca Cardozo acting as CEO and former Universal Music EVP of Marketing Matt Voss named Head of Strategy.

Leading music lawyer Helen Searle is a Partner in the label and Sanzhar Abishev, founder of digital agency Blue Swallow Group, is Partner and CMO. Releases will be distributed by Ingrooves Music Group.

TEM's first release is the world's first-ever classical video album by D'Andrea, 24. It comprises of 24 original piano compositions accompanied by a video featuring Hollywood stars such as Natalie Dormer, Russell Tovey and Emma Rigby performing a masterfully choreographed dance.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tb2C2QVkPds



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kAltXpVxm8&t=74s



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ctn945251I

Three tracks have been released from the project so far including 'No Day Shall Erase You', 'Something Left to Love' and 'The Sleeping Beauty', all of which have amassed 3.5m views on YouTube. The next single will arrive in August.

Discussing the inspiration behind TEM, Cardozo - the granddaughter of Britain's leading impresario, Sir Ian Hunter - said: "The reason for launching TEM in part was to create a covalence between art. Our ethos is that we feel that there are no restrictions and the future is a big amalgamation of all these arts; be it dance, video, music or animations.

"My grandfather was an impresario who was very much involved in the cultural renaissance after the Second World War with the view to make music and the arts more accessible. That is a key inspiration for us - we want to make classical music much more accessible to a broader audience and not make it so elitist.

"In the first instance, we'll do that by creating wonderful visual albums of classical music and then revive some of the older music with new artists. Moving on from that, we'd like to push forward into other avenues like live music as well as more video-led content."

While the classical genre is TEM's focus for now, the label intends to branch out into other genres and has some projects in the pipeline that will help realise that.

With 24, D'Andrea has revived the tradition started by composers such as Bach, Chopin, Liszt, Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff of writing each piece of music in a different key and reimagining the concept for the 21st century.

"I took inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Justin Bieber and Beyoncé, who have all made visual albums, and thought why not make this the first-ever classical visual album," he said. "I've been shooting music videos in the past myself and directing them, but I wanted to take it up a level and make every video into a standalone short film."

Team

Across the last three decades, Rebecca Cardozo has pioneered business development across a wide range of entertainment sectors internationally, championing new business models and building high-profile partnerships. Her work has spanned roles at The Mayor's Office, TfL, BAFTA and Historic Royal Palaces. In addition, Cardozo has founded two events businesses, oversaw the £65m Bluewater development, and has been featured as an industry expert on Sky News and BBC.

During his 35 year career in the music business, Matt Voss has worked with and represented artists including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Ozzy Osborne, Jon Bon Jovi, Kanye West and Justin Bieber. He has held domestic and international marketing roles in the US and the UK, most recently serving as Executive Vice President for Global Marketing at Universal Music Group. His recent projects of note include Andrea Bocelli's albums, Cinema and Si, which have sold over 1m copies.

Helen Searle is a leading intellectual property (IP) lawyer specialising in the entertainment industry with a particular focus on the music, film and TV industries. She has negotiated over 500 recording agreements for artists such as Jamiroquai, Portishead, Seal, The Prodigy, Motörhead and Emeli Sandé, generating sales of over 50m physical albums worldwide. Searle has also advised for corporate clients such as Amnesty International, Greenpeace, Universal, the BBC and ITV.

Sanzhar Abishev is an ACIM and boutique agency owner who has spent his career working in the marketing industry. He has managed campaigns and built digital resources for the likes of Red Bull, HK Scan and Pitney Bowes and completed 40+ projects for leading e-commerce companies, including Aheadworks, Amasty and Extendware.

