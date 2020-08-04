

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



-Earnings: -$4.72 billion in Q3 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.61 in Q3 vs. $0.97 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 billion or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.64 per share -Revenue: $11.78 billion in Q3 vs. $20.26 billion in the same period last year.



