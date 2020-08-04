Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020

04.08.2020 | 22:44
Family Features: Back-to-School Support

Providing teachers and families tools for in-person and at-home learning

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic presents many new challenges for this back-to-school season, particularly for teachers and families as they prepare for a new normal whether it's in a traditional or virtual classroom.

With 90% of teachers paying for supplies out of their own wallets, Clorox is helping ease the burden of an unprecedented school year by donating $1 million to ClearTheList Foundation to provide resources teachers need to set students up for a successful year ahead - wherever they'll be learning.

Visit Clorox.com/Support-Our-Teachers to learn more about the initiative, find tips and resources for this back-to-school season, and enter for a chance to win $5,000 for your family plus $20,000 for your local school.

CONTACT:
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle, and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics, and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE: Family Features



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600299/Back-to-School-Support

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
