

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $311.37 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $292.47 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.09 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $311.37 Mln. vs. $292.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONSTER BEVERAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de