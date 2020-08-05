

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 85 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,370-point plateau and it's set to extend its winning streak on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising oil prices and hopes for stimulus in the United States. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index rose 3.72 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,371.69 after trading between 3,352.50 and 3,391.07. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 14.94 points or 0.65 percent to end at 2,300.50.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.41 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.20 percent, China Construction Bank accelerated 1.63 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.80 percent, China Life Insurance surged 4.92 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 2.92 percent, PetroChina perked 1.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.75 percent, Baoshan Iron rose 0.40 percent, Gemdale gained 0.84 percent, Poly Developments rallied 2.20 percent and China Vanke was up 1.69 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday but managed to end the day mostly higher following a late move to the upside.



The Dow added 164.07 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 26,828.47, while the NASDAQ gained 38.37 points or 0.35 percent to end at 10,941.17 and the S&P 500 rose 11.90 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3,306.51.



The late-day strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken.



McConnell told reports he is prepared to support a coronavirus relief bill agreement between Democrats and the White House even is he has some problems with certain parts of it.



The amount of the federal unemployment benefit remains a key sticking point, as Republicans want to slash the benefit to $200 per week and Democrats want to keep it at $600 per week.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted another substantial increase in new orders for manufactured goods in June.



Crude oil futures settled notably higher Tuesday, with traders picking up positions ahead of inventory data on hopes of a drop in stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled at $41.70 a barrel, gaining $0.69 or 1.7 percent for the session.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in June, their scores were 58.4 and 55.7, respectively.



