

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) reported profit before tax of 220.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to 410.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 19.4 pence compared to 36.9 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 140.4 million pounds, up 6.5 percent compared with the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 12.5 pence compared to 12.2 pence.



First half revenue declined year-on-year to 198.1 million pounds from 233.3 million pounds.



The Group's interim dividend was increased by 9.5 percent to 6.9 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de