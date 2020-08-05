Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kofler-Aktie The Social Chain kurz vor neuem All-Time-High!
PR Newswire
05.08.2020 | 09:04
German court dismisses patent infringement action against Medit

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The District Court Dusseldorf has dismissed patent infringement claims against Medit Corp. ("Medit") - a global provider of 3D scanning solutions - by competitor 3Shape A/S ("3Shape").

Medit Logo

The subject-matter of the proceedings was the alleged indirect infringement of 3Shape's European Patent EP 2 400 919 B1 concerning a computer-implemented method for designing a post & core. Scanning for post & core is possible with the support of Medit's i500 intraoral scanner, T-Series lab scanners, and their respective software.

3Shape may appeal against the decision but Medit believes that it will prevail in any future proceedings. Furthermore, Medit has also filed a nullity suit against the patent with the Federal Patent Court in Germany. This suit is still pending.

"Medit will continue to support our customers with their journey into digital dentistry. We develop all software in-house and our R&D department is always available for discussions and to resolve any potential misunderstandings," says GB Ko, CEO of Medit.

About Medit Corp

Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.

Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076877/Medit_Logo.jpg

