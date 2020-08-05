Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kofler-Aktie The Social Chain kurz vor neuem All-Time-High!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.08.2020 | 09:22
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 5

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274904-08-202055.79923,190,000177,999,448EUR
NL000927275604-08-202077.0458311,00023,961,244EUR
NL000927276404-08-202057.5611258,00014,850,764EUR
NL000927277204-08-202060.259393,00023,681,787EUR
NL000927278004-08-202062.2196230,00014,310,508EUR
NL000969022104-08-202040.79875,691,190232,193,153EUR
NL000969023904-08-202032.45042,735,40488,764,954EUR
NL000969024704-08-202018.65986,233,390116,313,811EUR
NL000969025404-08-202014.65863,371,53749,422,012EUR
NL001027380104-08-202021.31310,176,000216,881,088EUR
NL001040870404-08-202084.63071,145,00096,902,152EUR
NL001073181604-08-202051.1498730,00037,339,354EUR
NL001137607404-08-202034.3741275,2559,461,643EUR
NL001168359404-08-202022.94651,300,00029,830,450EUR
total1,131,912,367
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.