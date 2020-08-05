VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 5
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|04-08-2020
|55.7992
|3,190,000
|177,999,448
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|04-08-2020
|77.0458
|311,000
|23,961,244
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|04-08-2020
|57.5611
|258,000
|14,850,764
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|04-08-2020
|60.259
|393,000
|23,681,787
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|04-08-2020
|62.2196
|230,000
|14,310,508
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|04-08-2020
|40.7987
|5,691,190
|232,193,153
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|04-08-2020
|32.4504
|2,735,404
|88,764,954
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|04-08-2020
|18.6598
|6,233,390
|116,313,811
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|04-08-2020
|14.6586
|3,371,537
|49,422,012
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|04-08-2020
|21.313
|10,176,000
|216,881,088
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|04-08-2020
|84.6307
|1,145,000
|96,902,152
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|04-08-2020
|51.1498
|730,000
|37,339,354
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|04-08-2020
|34.3741
|275,255
|9,461,643
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|04-08-2020
|22.9465
|1,300,000
|29,830,450
|EUR
|total
|1,131,912,367
