ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom announces its IFRS financial and operating results for the second quarter and half year 2020

Moscow, Russia - August 5, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital integrated service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half year of 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS[2]. In accordance with the accounting policy of the Group, the acquisition of Tele2 Russia has been recognized as a business combination under common control. According to this method the merger of businesses arising from a transfer of entity stakes under common control of the Group's shareholders, is presented as if the merger took place in the earliest period of the statements, or, if later, effective from the date that common control was put into effect; for this purpose comparatives are revised. Rostelecom's consolidated financial statements for 2019 have therefore been revised to incorporate Tele2 Russia's performance as if the acquisition had been completed on 1 January 2019. Q2 2020 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Consolidated revenue grew by 13% year-on-year; - Mobile services grew by 16% year-on-year; - Sales in digital services increased by 68% year-on-year; - OIBDA grew by 15%; - Net profit increased by 32% year-on-year. Q2 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 13% to RUB 127.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019 - OIBDA up by 15% to RUB 48.8 billion; - OIBDA margin grew by 0.8 p.p. to 38.3%; - Net profit increased by 32% to RUB 7.7 billion; - CAPEX[3] stood at RUB 24.7 billion (19.4% of revenue) from RUB 18.3 billion (16.2% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2019; - FCF[4] stood at RUB (8.8) billion compared to RUB 14.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019; - Net debt[5] increased by 22% since the beginning of the year to RUB 407.1 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x. Key figures for 2Q 2020, RUB mln RUB million 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 127,279 113,012 13% OIBDA 48,800 42,476 15% OIBDA margin % 38.3% 37.6% - Operating Income 18,557 16,002 16% Operating margin % 14.6% 14.2% - Net Income 7,731 5,863 32% % of revenue 6.1% 5.2% - Capital Expenditure 24,661 18,290 35% % of revenue 19.4% 16.2% - Net debt 407,118 325,010 25% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.2 2.0 - FCF (8,832) 14,619 (23,451) FIRST HALF YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 11% to RUB 248.9 billion compared to the first half of 2019; ? OIBDA increased by 14% year-on-year to RUB 95.9 billion compared to the first half of 2019; ? OIBDA margin grew by 0.7 p.p. to 38.5% compared to the first half of 2019; ? Net profit increased by 14% to RUB 15.4 billion compared to the first half of 2019; ? CAPEX excluding state programmes stood at RUB 46.7 billion (18.7% of revenue) compared to RUB 44.0 billion (19.7% of revenue) in the first half of 2019; ? FCF was at RUB (14.8) billion compared to RUB (0.9) billion in the first half of 2019; ? Net debt increased by 22% since the beginning of the year to RUB 407.1 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.2x Key figures for 1HY 2020, RUB mln RUB million 6M 2020 6M 2019 change, y-o-y Revenue 248,892 223,237 11% OIBDA 95,883 84,341 14% OIBDA margin % 38.5% 37.8% - Operating Income 37,504 32,766 14% Operating margin % 15.1% 14.7% - Net Income 15,443 13,530 14% % of revenue 6.2% 6.1% - Capital Expenditure 46,658 44,039 6% % of revenue 18.7% 19.7% - Net debt 407,118 325,010 25% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.2 2.0 - FCF (14,778) (899) (13,879) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "Our strong financial and operating results for the second quarter of this year evidence our resilience and successful passage through a difficult spring and early summer period, where the general population and business as a whole have faced unprecedented challenges relating to quarantine measures, the widespread transition to online and severe economic uncertainty. "The strategic direction provided by Rostelecom's digital transformation has enabled us to embed digital services into our DNA. Our market offer is therefore sustainable and has significant potential based on the need to meet the demands of a new modern reality. "Completing the consolidation of Tele2 Russia's mobile business was timely. The transaction has made us a truly integrated digital provider, which is a unique position to be in both in terms of the breadth of services assembled under the Rostelecom brand and the opportunities open to Rostelecom to serve the needs of clients in the 21st Century with new digital services. "I therefore consider our second quarter achievements in terms of growth in revenue, OIBDA and net profit in the second quarter by 13%, 15% and 32% respectively, as a great achievement by the entire Rostelecom team. We are seeing the first signs of recovery in economic activity for our clients, many of whom are projecting a return to growth in the coming quarters. This will lead to an expansion of work being carried out to digitize various industries and aspects of people's daily lives. By the year-end we plan to go to the board of directors and present to the market an updated strategy that will set more precise goals, taking into account the inclusion of Tele2 Russia as a fully consolidated member of the group, and illustrate new initiatives that can create additional value for shareholders. " Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, said: "In the second quarter, top-line growth accelerated to 13%. The double-digit growth rates were achieved thanks to the expansion of the mobile segment and the rapid growth of digital services. Some service categories, such as, information security services, continue to show exponential growth: in the reporting quarter, revenues in this area grew 2.5 times, in part due to the active development of mass cybersecurity services. "Our cloud services, data centre services, smart solutions in the field of urban infrastructure management and state electronic services remain in demand. The popularity of the Rostelecom Key solution and converged packages is also growing. Rostelecom's solid growth trajectory is the fruit of hard work from a professional team that has built high levels of trust from our customers. Customers have appreciated how quickly Rostelecom has been able to adapt to changes and put customers first by offering convenient and useful services in a timely manner. We have managed to support our clients in recent months both by adapting the terms of service provided within the framework of current contracts and by creating new popular digital services. We have as an example developed a new product that remotely screens the temperature of employees using thermal imaging, our products typically integrate themselves seamlessly into clients' existing corporate systems. This service has already been used by a number of companies such as ALROSA and LUKOIL. Another unique digital solution recently offered to the market is "Retail Hub", a product that uses algorithms and AI to enable retail chains to update information on electronic displays and to help focus the attention of buyers on the right products online, thereby expanding the range of purchases and increasing the average ticket. Our Tele2 colleagues have also gone to great lengths to provide subscribers with a large range of convenient remote services and remote ways of connecting to them. Our main priority is to remain close to clients, surround them with important and useful services, while remaining reliable and trusted partners when it comes to meeting their digital needs both in the present and future. Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "We have comfortably made it through the first half of this year in terms of our financial performance and we have continued to implement our strategy. However, despite the noticeable relaxation of quarantine restrictions and the first signs of recovery in economic activity, there remains significant uncertainty about the future development of the pandemic and macroeconomic indicators. Based on this, the management team maintains a conservative view when it comes to forecasting growth rates for 2020. We expect an increase in consolidated revenue of at least 5%, an increase in OIBDA of at least 5%; and we expect to keep ?APEX within 100-110 billion rubles excluding state programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Fixed-line business Number of 2Q 2020 2Q change, y-o-y 1Q 2020 change,

subscribers 2019 y-o-y (million): Internet access 13.4 13.0 3% 13.2 1% B2C: Broadband 12.3 12.0 2.5% 12.2 1% B2B: Broadband 1.1 1.0 7% 1.1 2% + VPN Pay TV 10.7 10.2 4% 10.5 2% Incl. IPTV 5.8 5.4 7% 5.7 2% Hosted PBX 0.139 0.084 66%- 0.128 9% Local telephony 14.9 16.5 (10%) 15.3 (3%) services ARPU[6] (RUB): 2Q 2Q 2019 change, 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 2020 y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 395 398 (1%) 397 (1%) B2B: Broadband 3,344 3,510 (5%) 3,368 (1%) + VPN Pay TV (B2C) 248 248 (0%) 257 (4%) Incl. IPTV 309 315 (2%) 319 (3%) Hosted PBX 1,148 1,175 (2%) 1,118 3% Blended 545 544 0% 551 (1%) ARPU[7] Mobile business 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 change, 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y y-o-y Data Traffic, 1,216 733 66% 1,087 12% incl. MVNO,Pb Churn, % (9.0%) (8.1%) 0.9 p.p. (9.2%) (0.2 p.p.) Growth of 28.1% 52.0% (23.9 p.p.) 36.1% (8,0 p.p.) active mobile data users , % 1) The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 2.5% to 12.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ARPU was RUB 395. 2) The total number of B2B Internet and VPN subscribers increased by 7% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPU was RUB 3,344. 3) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 4% to 10.7 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year with average ARPU of RUB 248 across B2C; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7% to 5.8 million, and ARPU across B2C reached RUB 309; 4) The number of active mobile users grew by 28.1% year-on-year while mobile data traffic jumped by 66%; at the same time churn of cellular customer base stood at 9.0%. 5) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 10% to 14.9 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: ? A new unique AI algorithms and machine learning driven digital product "Retail Hub" was launched for customers operating in the retail space. The new solution allows retail chains to smartly control information on digital displays and analyse customer attention to effectively expand product lines and ultimately increase the average bill; ? Rostelecom has launched a unique comprehensive solution for high-precision remote body temperature measurement [1] for offices, which can be easily integrated with companies' access control systems. A number of companies including ALROSA [2] and LUKOIL have already tested the new product; ? As part of Rostelecom's measures to support corporate clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rostelecom has developed a set of integrated offerings [3] to support businesses' remote operations, including access to public and corporate resources, based on broadband, VPN and virtual data centre services. It also includes reliable and seamless communication based on Hosted PBX, 8-800 toll free numbers and mobile, as well as remote control and information security services; ? The Wink platform regular upgrade included: ? IPTV firmware update with an improved interface and TV display notifications; ? Addition of "Audiobooks" to the platform (in partnership with Litres); ? Launch of voice control functions in partnership Mail.ru Group (voice assistant Marusya and smart column Kapsula); ? Integration with Tele2 Russia for Wink subscription and digital payments directly from Tele2 accounts; ? Premiers of exclusive content, including online music streams within WinkLive featuring Russian signers, WWII short film "Short stay", new foreign movies and series by English interpreters and voiceover artists Dmitry Puchkov (known by the pseudonym Goblin), Kurazh Bambey and other. ? Expanded functionality and added options with the Rostelecom Key solution, to enable: ? integrated home video surveying subscription with the mobile app; ? access to utility meter data management via the app; ? the use of emergency access codes for entrance door control in case of entryphone or platform malfunctioning; ? the use of the newly launched Key IOS app for entryphone and driveway access gate control using Apple Watch; ? As part of the convergent solution development, Rostelecom has: ? launched a pilot solution to enable contactless sim card sales via the ID.Abonent app; ? introduced a Welcome promotion for new MNP users; ? provided access to cloud games as part of mobile services to clients (in partnership with GFN.RU); ? launched the PC Core platform which allows clients to efficiently manage traffic consumption; ? Rostelecom signed exclusive agreement with MATCH TV to be able to provide its OTT clients with additional packages including MATCH, Super MATCH, KHL HD as part of its B2B TV services; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment in Q2 2020: ? As part of cybersecurity services: ? Revenues grew by 2.5 times, mainly through the proactive development of cyber security services for wider customer groups; ? Rostelecom upgraded a number of its cyber security products and launched a new Red Teaming platform. The platform imitates cyber attacks taking into account clients' owned IT infrastructure to provide a threat analysis and assess the efficiency of existing defence measures and mechanisms. This enables clients to better understand and identify the gaps in its preparedness for potential attacks; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services and data processing centres segments for B2B: ? Sales of the Virtual PBX offering increased by 62% in the second quarter of 2020; ? Revenues from data centre services grew twofold; ? As part of the Virtual Data Centre offering: ? revenues grew by 169%; ? improved efficiency and user functionality of service management on the portal, including the optimised generation of reports, access to reserve copies and a download function for orders; ? launch of Technical Account Manager function for better usability; ? introduction of special COVID-19 related functions, including StopCoronavirus entry access permits and remote learning and videoconferencing platforms TrueConf and Vinteo; ? introduction of Customer Data Integration (CDI) on the digital government platfrom for contractor data synchronisation; ? Rostelecom started the construction of the first Russian Tier IV data centre in Moscow with a 2,000 rack capacity; ? The newly acquired DataLine has been certified as Cloud Verified partners of VMware. As part of the development of its products and services, DataLine has: ? Upgraded its vCloud Director (Cloud-152) and hypervisor cloud services; ? Added two-factor authorisation and VDI settings mechanisms (powered by Citrix); ? Upgraded the Kubernetes clusters, located in clients' owned facilities; ? Added new types of databases as part of the DBaaS service, such as Cassandra, Redis, RabbitMQ; ? Rostelecom signed a partnership with VTB Group to provide a full range of data centre solutions, including broadband communication channels and the provision of server racks and hardware in data centres; ? Sales of Rostelecom home CCTV cameras with cloud storage increased by 30%, which contributed to revenue growth of the Smart Home ecosystem services by 34%; ? Wink platform active subscriber base grew by 1.7 fold; ? B2C Broadband service revenues in the B2C segment grew by 10%; ? Sales from the Antivirus service increased by 14%; ? Two additional video surveillance solutions were implemented for Yandex, including the installation of: ? highway cameras connected to Rostelecom platform for Yandex Taxi in ten Russian cities (using video analytics algorithms), and ? public cameras in 50 Russian cities with live broadcasting on the Yandex.Weather website; ? Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts to provide communication services with Russia's State Analytical Centre, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, State Commission for Radio Frequencies, Federal Agency For Fishery, Yakust Information technologies centre, VTB Bank, Vozrozhdenie Bank, Home Credit bank and other entities; ? Following the acquisition of DataLine, Rostelecom strengthened its market position and became a leader in IaaS with an almost a quarter of the Russian market share, according to TMT Consulting; ? Rostelecom was ranked first among data centre providers in Russia, according to IKS Consulting. Following the acquisition of DataLine the Company's market share reached 26% by the number of racks commissioned in Russia; ? The Company has been ranked [4] at the top of the independent J'son & Partners Consulting rating by the number of pay-TV B2B clients; ? Rostelecom also leads [5] by the number of video-surveillance cameras for B2B clients, according to TelecomDaily; ? Rostelecom was ranked [6] number one by the number of hosted PBX clients according to TMT Consulting Rating ? Rostelecom has been ranked [7] first in the 8-800 toll-free services according to TMT consulting ? Rostelecom has become a leader in revenues from broadband [8] service for; ? The Company's Virtual PBX service and "Remote body temperature measurement" was included in the list of the best solutions by the International Telecommunication Union; ? Rostelecom's contact centre started to provide access to a direct communication channel for the clients of Moscow Transport Authority; ? Rostelecom provided video surveillance for the 2020 Russian constitutional referendum;

