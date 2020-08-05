

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or the CMA, has cleared Amazon's (AMZN) 16% investment in Deliveroo. The CMA found that this level of investment will not substantially lessen competition in either market.



Stuart McIntosh, Inquiry Chair, said: 'When looking at any merger, the CMA's role is to assess whether consumers will lose out from a substantial lessening of competition. We have not found this to be the case given the scale of Amazon's current investment, but if it were to increase its shareholding in Deliveroo, that could trigger a further investigation by the CMA.'



