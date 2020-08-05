AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2020 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 04/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.5461 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29214082 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 80021 EQS News ID: 1110341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 05, 2020 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)