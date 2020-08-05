

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI data is due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it eased against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1821 against the greenback, 124.95 against the yen, 1.0777 against the franc and 0.9020 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

