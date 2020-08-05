SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 116/20

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the updated Industry Standard for knitted casual wear, FZ/T 73020-2019 , which became effective on July 1, 2020.

Application Scope

This standard applies to products that are primarily made of knitted fabrics. It is also not applicable to clothing for infants aged 36 months of less.

Main Technical Changes

Compared with FZ/T 73020-2012, FZ/T 73020-2019 contains many revisions.

What are added include:

Instruction for use of products for children shall comply with the specified clause of GB 31701; Terms and definitions for mini shorts and fluorescence colour; Labeling rule for the sizes beyond the standard; Applicable scope for the colourfastness of natural colour or bleached fabrics; Assessment for results and single sample; Colourfastness for lining; Test items for appearance after washing; Requirement and test method for staining degree of soap solution; Requirement for the colourfastness to light for apparel in fluorescence colour.

What are adjusted include:

Normative references; Requirements for colourfastness to rubbing, light, dry-cleaning, and light of textiles wetted with artificial perspiration. Requirement for spirality after laundering for the tops; Requirement for pilling; Description for the measurement of spirality after laundering.

What are revised include:

Applicable scope; Test method for colour fastness to transfer in joints; Sewing requirements; Specification of sampling number.

What are removed include:

Net dry content requirement for fibre content; Annex A of FZ/T 73020-2012; Requirements for dress, short skirt; Requirements for the colourfastness of printed or pyrographic.

Main Technical Contents

Requirements include appearance quality and internal quality.

Appearance quality includes appearance defects, dimension tolerance, dimension difference in symmetrical position, and sewing requirements.

Internal quality includes fibre content, formaldehyde content, pH value, odour, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, bursting strength, pilling, dimension change after laundering, dimension change after dry-cleaning, spirality after laundering; staining of colourfastness to soap solution, colour fastness to washing with soap or soap and soda, colour fastness to water, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to rubbing, colour fastness to light, colour fastness to dry cleaning, colour fastness to transfer in joints, colour fastness to light of textiles wetted with artificial perspiration, appearance after laundering.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard FZ/T 73020-2019 or contact SGS directly.

