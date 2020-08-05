Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020
Achtung! Kofler-Aktie The Social Chain kurz vor neuem All-Time-High!
05.08.2020 | 10:04
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

05.08.2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A289RC9

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated July, 9th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope)
Guarantor (if any):Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1.000.000.000 (new total: € 6.000.000.000)
Description:Tap of 0% due 30 June 2023, RegS, Bearer, off the issuer's EMTN programme, Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Stabilising Manager(s)Goldman Sachs International, LBBW, TD Securities
Offer price:101.686%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.