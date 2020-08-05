

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H-E-B has issued an all-store recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers citing the presence of an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. Consumers with allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recall was initiated after receiving one report of illness related to the affected products to date.



The recalled burgers include different varieties of Meal Simple SC SAL BURGER with Blue Cheese and wild blue cheese, as well as SALMON/BURGER with blue cheese and wild blue cheese.



The affected Blue Cheese Salmon burgers with dates up to and including 8/3/2020 were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the meal simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas.



The company has now removed all affected products from store shelves.



The consumers are asked to return the affected products to the store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Wellements, LLC in late July recalled two lots of Organic Iron Drops as they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.



In July itself, Giant Eagle Inc. recalled Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix for the possible presence of undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens, and Flagstone Foods LLC called back certain Wegmans Pecan Blend Trail Mix for undeclared almonds and walnuts.



