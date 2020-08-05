

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue UK's final composite PMI survey results. According to flash estimate, the composite index rose to a 61-month high of 57.1 in July from 47.7 in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound eased against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3069 against the greenback, 138.24 against the yen, 1.1923 against the franc and 0.9036 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



