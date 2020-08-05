MRI Software acquires Housing Partners to broaden frontline digital services for social housing tenants

Acquisition complements MRI's social housing solution set with innovative technologies that enhance tenant well-being, satisfaction and safety

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces the acquisition of Housing Partners, a specialist technology provider for the social housing sector in the UK and Ireland. The strategic acquisition strengthens MRI's suite of residential property management technology options, MRI Living, adding capabilities from Housing Partners' Housing Jigsaw, Streetwise, TAIM and HomeSwapper product brands.

Housing Partners' solutions are used by social housing providers, local authorities and directly by tenants. Its expertise and technology will deepen MRI's ability to provide people-focused digital solutions, with emphasis on mission-critical issues such as homelessness and tenant safety. As part of the MRI Living offering, these capabilities will drive increased innovation for the benefit of tenants and make it easier for providers to comply with regulation, identify trends and improve services.

"We are proud to welcome Housing Partners to the MRI family, adding an exciting and innovative range of digital solutions to our powerful and interoperable MRI Living residential portfolio," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "This acquisition expands MRI's ability to facilitate the delivery of front-line services, helping social housing providers bring increased flexibility, mobility, safety and security to communities - building on our commitment to improving the lives and experiences of social housing tenants through the power of technology."

Housing Partners' range of solutions includes:

Housing Jigsaw - a suite of solutions and practical support that enables more effective execution of services by local authorities and housing providers - such as compliance with the Homelessness Reduction Act, case management and accommodation enquiries;

- a suite of solutions and practical support that enables more effective execution of services by local authorities and housing providers - such as compliance with the Homelessness Reduction Act, case management and accommodation enquiries; Streetwise - an incident management system that tracks and monitors anti-social behaviour and other tenant breaches by identifying patterns of escalating behaviours and prioritising risk;

- an incident management system that tracks and monitors anti-social behaviour and other tenant breaches by identifying patterns of escalating behaviours and prioritising risk; TAIM - an end-to-end tenancy and income management services solution that can automatically aggregate and manipulate internal and external data to identify residency anomalies and fraud, opportunities for intervention and support, and track and trace tenant debt;

- an end-to-end tenancy and income management services solution that can automatically aggregate and manipulate internal and external data to identify residency anomalies and fraud, opportunities for intervention and support, and track and trace tenant debt; HomeSwapper - a widely used social housing exchange service providing a platform for tenants to find and enquire about potential relocations - giving greater flexibility and choice to those who, for example, need more space, have a new job or are possibly in crisis and looking for a new start. Over 260,000 homes have already been swapped by tenants wanting to move - saving landlords more than £200 million in voids.

Jonathan Prew, Chief Executive Officer of Housing Partners, said: "Becoming part of MRI Software brings the potential for far greater scalability. MRI's global experience and technology will enable us to bring the benefits of software to many more people. It will also support our clients in their desire to speed up digital transformation, the need for which has been heightened by the COVID-19 crisis as the social housing sector strives to deliver effective and efficient services remotely."

Housing Partners will continue to serve its clients without interruption. MRI will continue to support and evolve existing solutions and products.

