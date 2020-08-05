Technavio has been monitoring the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market and it is poised to grow by USD 313.33 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aygaz AS, China Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Mauria Udyog Ltd., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Supreme Industries Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., and Worthington Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing use of LPG has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Metal
- Composite
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market report covers the following areas:
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Size
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Trends
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the lack of infrastructure for transportation of piped natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Metal Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Composite Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aygaz AS
- China Huanri Group Co. Ltd.
- Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd.
- Hexagon Composites ASA
- Mauria Udyog Ltd.
- Metal Mate Co. Ltd.
- Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc
- Supreme Industries Ltd.
- Time Technoplast Ltd.
- Worthington Industries Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
