CIOE 2020 will be held from September 9 to 11 in Shenzhen,China

5 Key Highlights for World's Largest Optoelectronic Exposition

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2020 (the 22nd International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held as scheduled from September 9 to 11 at its new venue Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. This premier event consists of 6 sub-expos, presenting the entire optoelectronic industry including information and communications, lasers, infrared, precision optics, lens and camera module, optoelectronic sensor and photonic innovations. Relevant products will be displayed from materials to applications. CIOE is known to optoelectronic peers as the world's most ideal sourcing platform to find new customers, partners and market information.

It only has 5 weeks to CIOE 2020's kickoff and let's have a preview for this marvelous exposition.

500+ New Exhibitors from the Entire Optoelectronic Industries

For now, CIOE has attracted more than 500 new companies to exhibit and showcase their new products and technologies from ICT, Optics, Infrared, Lasers, Sensing, Photonics. Companies such as HiSilicon, Sifotonics, InSiGa, KINGFA, Everbright, OPUS, Photroland, Deepexi, VPS Semiconductor, SANAN Optoelectronics, Zhongxing Times, Gem Optoelectronic, ASM Microelectronic, Hexagon, Sujing, VACOAT, SkyEye, Dajian Optics, Nanotech, Adaps, MantisVision, LEMON Photonics, and VisionICs will gather at Shenzhen World and wait for your further connection.

2,000+ Hot Products Covering the Whole Optoelectronic Ecosystem

Over 2,000 optoelectronic products will be displayed covering the entire optoelectronic supply chain from materials to devices. The hot sellers in high global demands like optical fibers, optical transceivers, optical manufacturing & processing, optics, lasers, infrared will be fully presented at CIOE in various designs and specifications.

8 Exclusive Activities to Expand Your Business Connections

More than merely an exhibition, CIOE is also a platform with various activities and events to help an industrial professional to collect and discover the advanced technologies and latest market trends. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, CIOE arranged hundreds of online webinars on WeChat already. Moreover, VIP match-making services, EPIC TechWatch, Embassy Reception, Photonics Germany and other events will also allow visitors to be more engaging in networking with peers at CIOE.

Interact with World-Class Optoelectronic KoL

Over 60 concurrent conferences and forums for academic, industry and applications will be the perfect platform for professionals to collect industry latest trends, to discuss with the speakers from the world's leading companies. Moreover, these conferences will also be the ideal events to build connections with internationally renowned analysts, researchers and leaders.

Better Traffic Plan and Hotel for the New Venue

The new venue Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center locates near to the Shenzhen Airport. Free shuttle buses have been already arranged in the subway close by to supplement the public transportation. The detailed traffic guidance is available to help visitors arrange the business trip easily and efficiently. Also Hotel recommendation is updated. This is also one of the favorable services of CIOE, and it is ensured visitors could enjoy the lowest price for accommodation during CIOE show day.

Register and start planning your visit now to participate in this grand exhibition and discover the latest information in optoelectronic industry at this three-day event.

