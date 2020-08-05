At the request of Terranet Holding AB equity rights TO1 B will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from August 6, 2020. Security name: Terranet Holding TO1 B -------------------------------------- Short name: TERRNT TO1 B -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014427902 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200615 -------------------------------------- Terms: 1 warrant gives the right to convert for 1 new B share in the company against cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period from September 28, 2020 through October 9, 2020, however, the conversion price may amount to a maximum of SEK 0,80 and a minimum the quote value for Terranet's shares during the subscription period. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 12 October 2020 - 23 October 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 16 October 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.