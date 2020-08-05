The Jaguar series, with 20.81% efficiency and 445 W of maximum output, may be a solution for installations with space constraints. The panels are based on a special cell design, which Recom describes as an evolution of the half-cut cell concept.Germany-based PV module manufacturer Recom has released a new panel series based on a tri-cut cell design. The Jaguar series includes five different panels with power ratings of 420 W to 440 W, and efficiencies ranging from 19.44% to 20.58%. With overall dimensions of 2151 x 994 x 40 mm and a weight of 24 kg, the panel features an MC4-compatible connector ...

