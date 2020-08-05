

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 27, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

First quarter revenue decline of 66.5%, better than the company's initial expectation

First quarter adjusted gross margin expansion of 480 basis points versus prior year

First quarter adjusted loss per share of $1.04

Ended the first quarter with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly impact the entire world. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by the virus and to everyone on the front lines who are tirelessly helping combat this pandemic. At Capri Holdings, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities as our stores continue to reopen around the globe. I want to thank our teams around the world for the hard work and dedication they demonstrate every day to support each other and their communities during this unprecedented time."

Mr. Idol continued, "Looking at our progress in the fiscal first quarter, we were encouraged by trends across all three of our luxury houses, with sales and margin performance ahead of our initial expectations. We were particularly pleased with the strong growth of our eCommerce business, as well the sequential improvement in overall revenue trends through the first quarter and into July."

Mr. Idol concluded, "During these unprecedented times, we plan to continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives and remain confident in the long-term opportunities for each of our unique global luxury houses. Capri Holdings has a portfolio of three iconic, founder-led fashion luxury brands that have enduring value and a long history of successfully navigating challenging periods. We will continue to carefully guide our business through the current retail environment, while positioning the company to resume its growth trajectory in fiscal 2022."

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.

Overview of Capri Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Total revenue of $451 million decreased 66.5% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 66.2%.

Gross profit was $302 million and gross margin was 67.0%, compared to $834 million and 62.0% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $303 million and adjusted gross margin was 67.2%, compared to $840 million and 62.4% in the prior year.

Loss from operations was $162 million and operating margin was (35.9)% compared to income of $64 million and operating margin of 4.8% in the prior year. Adjusted loss from operations was $147 million and operating margin was (32.6)%, compared to operating income of $190 million and 14.1% in the prior year.

Net loss was $180 million, or $(1.21) per diluted share compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $156 million, or $(1.04) per diluted share, compared to income of $145 million or $0.95 per diluted share.

Net inventory at June 27, 2020 was $948 million, a 7% decrease compared to the prior year.

Versace First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Versace revenue of $93 million decreased 55.1% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 54.1%.

Versace operating loss was $41 million and operating margin was (44.1)% compared to an operating loss of $3 million and operating margin of (1.4)% in the prior year. Last year, adjusted operating income was $3 million and adjusted operating margin was 1.4%.

Jimmy Choo First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $51 million decreased 67.7% compared to the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis.

Jimmy Choo operating loss was $29 million and operating margin was (56.9)%, compared to operating income of $11 million and operating margin of 7.0% in the prior year.

Michael Kors First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $307 million decreased 68.7% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 68.5%.

Michael Kors operating loss was $48 million and operating margin was (15.6)%, compared to operating income of $201 million and operating margin of 20.5% in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Due to the lack of visibility surrounding the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals and tourism, the impacts on our financial and operating results cannot reasonably be estimated at this time. Therefore, the company is not providing earnings guidance for its fiscal year 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, long-lived asset impairments, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non- GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Total revenue 451 1,346 Cost of goods sold 149 512 Gross profit 302 834 Total operating expenses 464 770 (Loss) income from operations (162 64 Other income, net (1 (2 Interest expense, net 17 13 Foreign currency (gain) loss (3 2 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (175 51 Provision for income taxes 5 6 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri (180 45 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 149,556,310 151,049,572 Diluted 149,556,310 152,334,153 Net (loss) income per ordinary share: Basic (1.21 0.30 Diluted (1.21 0.30

SCHEDULE 2

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) June 27,

2020 March 28,

2020 June 29,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 207 592 160 Receivables, net 183 308 310 Inventories, net 948 827 1,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151 167 337 Total current assets 1,489 1,894 1,823 Property and equipment, net 541 561 608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,641 1,625 1,718 Intangible assets, net 1,977 1,986 2,250 Goodwill 1,490 1,488 1,652 Deferred tax assets 226 225 111 Other assets 169 167 221 Total assets 7,533 7,946 8,383 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 596 428 355 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 94 93 96 Accrued income taxes 34 42 36 Current operating lease liabilities 431 430 408 Short-term debt 191 167 514 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 243 241 372 Total current liabilities 1,589 1,401 1,781 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,751 1,758 1,754 Deferred tax liabilities 465 465 437 Long-term debt 1,577 2,012 1,917 Other long-term liabilities 144 142 210 Total liabilities 5,526 5,778 6,099 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;

218,272,709 shares issued and 150,340,192 outstanding at

June 27, 2020; 217,320,010 shares issued and 149,425,612

outstanding at March 28, 2020 and 216,742,279 shares issued

and 151,565,342 outstanding at June 29, 2019 Treasury shares, at cost 67,932,517 shares at June 27, 2020,

67,894,398 shares at March 28, 2020 and 65,176,937 shares at

June 29, 2019 (3,326 (3,325 (3,225 Additional paid-in capital 1,109 1,085 1,040 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 71 75 (93 Retained earnings 4,152 4,332 4,555 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,006 2,167 2,277 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 3 Total shareholders' equity 2,007 2,168 2,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,533 7,946 8,383

SCHEDULE 3

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 15 44 EMEA 27 92 Asia 51 71 Versace Revenue 93 207 Jimmy Choo The Americas 6 30 EMEA 16 79 Asia 29 49 Jimmy Choo Revenue 51 158 Michael Kors The Americas 156 655 EMEA 79 189 Asia 72 137 Michael Kors Revenue 307 981 Total Revenue 451 1,346 (Loss) Income from Operations: Versace (41 (3 Jimmy Choo (29 11 Michael Kors (48 201 Total segment income from operations (118 209 Less: Corporate expenses (31 (33 Restructuring and other charges (8 (15 Impairment of assets (97 COVID-19 related charges (5 Total (Loss) Income from Operations (162 64 Operating Margin: Versace (44.1 (1.4 Jimmy Choo (56.9 7.0 Michael Kors (15.6 20.5 Capri Operating Margin (35.9 4.8

SCHEDULE 4

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Versace 204 196 Jimmy Choo 228 215 Michael Kors 822 853 Total number of retail stores 1,254 1,264

SCHEDULE 5

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 93 207 (55.1 (54.1 Jimmy Choo 51 158 (67.7 (67.7 Michael Kors 307 981 (68.7 (68.5 Total revenue 451 1,346 (66.5 (66.2

SCHEDULE 6

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 As

Reported Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit 302 1 303 Operating expenses 464 (8 (4 (2 450 Total loss from operations (162 8 5 2 (147 Loss before provision for income taxes (175 8 5 2 (160 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5 (5 (3 (1 (4 Net loss attributable to Capri (180 13 8 3 (156 Diluted net loss per ordinary share Capri (1.21 0.09 0.06 0.02 (1.04 (1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) Inventory

Step-up Adjustment ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit 834 6 840 Operating expenses 770 (97 (15 (8 650 Versace operating (loss) income (3 6 3 Total income from operations 64 97 15 6 8 190 Income before provision for income taxes 51 97 15 6 8 177 Provision for income taxes 6 19 3 2 2 32 Net income attributable to Capri 45 78 12 4 6 145 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 0.30 0.51 0.08 0.02 0.04 0.95 (1) Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

