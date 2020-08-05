Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 4 August 2020:

- 30,079,249 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 13,675,812 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 27,160,118 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 11,825,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 5,321,528 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 5,321,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 3,235,332 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 8,681,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 4 August 2020 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 30,079,249 145.38p 43,729,212 Global Equity Income Shares 27,160,118 184.23p 50,037,085 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 5,321,528 143.51p 7,636,924 Managed Liquidity Shares 3,235,332 104.95p 3,395,480 Total 104,798,701

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

5 August 2020