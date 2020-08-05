

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.47 billion or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $65.34 billion from $63.43 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.47 Bln. vs. $2.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.64 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $65.34 Bln vs. $63.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.14 to $7.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

