

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.59 billion, or $13.75 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $6.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 billion or $12.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.38 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $12.56 vs. $6.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.27



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.25 to $18.75



