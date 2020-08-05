

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $897.3 million, or $7.61 per share. This compares with $193.1 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $854.4 million or $7.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.95 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $854.4 Mln. vs. $690.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.16 vs. $6.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.98 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



