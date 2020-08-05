Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2020) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company and Mirasol Resources Ltd. technical teams have reviewed and approved the Virginia Silver Project Phase I exploration program and budget. The initial program will include diamond drilling, excavator supported trenching and Pole Dipole Induced Polarization (PDP IP) surveys directed at a number of the under-explored veins peripheral to the veins hosting the current resource.

Highlights

Initial fieldwork is expected to commence at the end of August/ early September;

2,570 metres of diamond drilling over 6 veins;

+ 1,500 linear metres of excavator trenching over 12 veins; and,

40-line km of PDP IP over 8 veins.

"We are eager to advance the Virginia Project in collaboration with Mirasol Resources as the operator of this program," commented Keith Anderson, President & CEO. "Phase I will test a number of high quality under-explored vein targets and drill known targets with the goal of increasing the resource and continuity. With full anticipation of exploration success, we look forward to providing a steady flow of catalysts to our shareholders in the coming months."





Figure 1. 2020 Drilling Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6972/61082_2d8ed66fd4e8797b_002full.jpg

The initial phase of diamond drilling this year will focus on the following vein structures: Ely Central, Martina, Margarita, Naty West, Roxanne and Magi. These veins, along with additional untested veins, were one of the key features that attracted Silver Sands to the Virginia project, as they show similar characteristics and/or grades to the previously drilled structures, suggesting a high likelihood of further drilling success.

Ely Central - drill between the Ely North and Ely South Resource Blocks

Magi - follow up down dip drilling of initial results of 37.97 g/t Ag over 5.4 m and 40.73 g/t Ag over 16.7 m

Margarita - drill test beneath surface and trench samples with highlight values to 1720 g/t Ag

Naty West - drill test beneath surface and trench samples with highlight values to 25,080 g/t Ag

Roxanne - drill test beneath surface and trench samples with highlight values to 2,880 g/t Ag

Martina - drill test to the north of the existing Martina Resource Block

Patricia / Daniela - drill test beneath surface and trench samples with highlight values of 29,387 g/t Ag





Figure 2. Trenching Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6972/61082_2d8ed66fd4e8797b_003full.jpg

The initial program of trenching will concentrate both on extending the more advanced veins and also on defining new veins, including those discovered at the southern extension area during the 2016 exploration season, including Julia South Extension, Eastern Extension and Margarita Vein:

Rock chip sampling at Margarita returned assays ranging from background to 1,723.3 g/t Ag from outcrop, subcrop and float blocks of epithermal veins up to 1.5 m wide;

The Julia South Extension, traced over 2 km, and defined by intermittent vein and vein-breccia subcrop and float samples to a maximum width of 0.88 m returned assays ranging from background to 6,586.3 g/t Ag; and,

The East Zone covering a 1.2 km x 600 m area, consists of sub-cropping epithermal vein-breccia and aligned float blocks defining multiple NW and NE trends up to 1 km in length, and returned assays ranging from background to 2,609.7 g/t Ag.





Figure 3. 2020 PDP IP Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6972/61082_2d8ed66fd4e8797b_004full.jpg

The PDP IP will survey the same veins targeted for the Phase I drilling program. PDP has shown to be very efficient at highlighting zones of silicification, essentially veining, along vein structures and will be utilized to pinpoint final drill hole locations.

Mirasol has advised Silver Sands that the technical team anticipates commencing fieldwork toward the end of the month or early September, with drilling to follow upon completion of the PDP IP, anticipated to be early to mid-October.

About Virginia

Virginia is a low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal silver deposit located in the mineral rich Deasado Massif, lying within the mining friendly state of Santa Cruz in the Patagonia region of Argentina. Through initial discovery in 2009 to four drill programs between 2010 and 2012, Mirasol Resources Ltd. was able to define an initial indicated mineral resource of 11.9 million ounces of silver at 310 g/t Ag and a further inferred 3.1 million ounces of silver at 207 g/t Ag within seven outcropping bodies. This resource is documented in a Mirasol Resources Ltd. technical report entitled: "Amended Technical Report, Virginia Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina - Initial Silver Mineral Resource Estimate" with an effective date of October 24, 2014 and a report date of February 29, 2016.

Several additional vein structures within the property package remain highly prospective, as Mirasol concentrated the bulk of its exploration effort on the resource area at the expense of continuing exploration on the under-explored additional veins. Several of these structures have highlight silver values in excess of 1000 g/t Ag and have a high probability of hosting additional silver resources. These veins structures will be the primary focus of the Silver Sands 2020/2021 exploration efforts.

Silver Sands is earning a 100% interest in Virginia by issuing sufficient shares for Mirasol to end up with 19.9% of the issued and outstanding of Silver Sands and completing US$6 million in exploration over 3 years. Mirasol will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty with Silver Sands having the option of purchasing 1/3 of the Royalty for US$2 million.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.

