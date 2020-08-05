

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold scaled a record high on Wednesday, with rising coronavirus cases in the U.S., falling U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar driving prices higher.



Spot gold climbed 1.1 percent to $2,041.15 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up as much as 1.8 percent at $2,045.35.



The United States has averaged more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths for nine consecutive days, pushing the death toll past 153,000.



The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000, with the U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.



Many countries have recently seen single-day records in new cases, signaling the battle is far from over.



The dollar fell against its peers after U.S. yields eased lower again overnight.



Investors continued to focus on negotiations in Congress over a stimulus package after Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said talks with the White House were moving in the 'right direction'.



Congressional Democrats and White House negotiators hope to come to an agreement on the new coronavirus relief package by the end of the week.



