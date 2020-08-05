

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Evergy, Inc. (EVRG):



-Earnings: $133.4 million in Q2 vs. $139.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.59 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.2 million or $0.68 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.68 per share



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.10



