

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales rose for the first time in three months in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales grew by working-day adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.6 percent decrease in May.



Sale of non-food products rose 6.4 percent yearly in June and food, beverages and tobacco increased 4.9 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 10.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 6.3 percent in June, following 17.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 2.9 percent annually in June and grew 9.1 percent from the prior month.



