

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's jobless rate fell in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate eased to 5.6 percent in the second quarter from 6.7 percent in the previous three months.



In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.8 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 20 percent to 278,400 persons in the second quarter from 348,100 in the previous three months.



The number of employed persons decreased by 2.8 percent or by 134,700 persons to 4.73 million in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

