

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Evergy Inc. (EVRG) announced its new 'Sustainability Transformation Plan' or STP to drive increased value and benefits for all of the company's stakeholders, including Evergy's shareholders, customers, employees and the communities it serves.



The STP was unanimously approved by Evergy's board of directors and follows a comprehensive, independent review that began earlier this year.



Key tenets of the plan include Evergy increasing investments in critical utility infrastructure to unlock significant operational efficiencies and keep customer electricity rates competitive, optimizing capital allocation to create a stronger grid for the future, and accelerating Evergy's transition to a clean energy provider.



Evergy expects financial benefits from the STP such as enhanced earnings growth, increased system investment and rate base growth, continued cost discipline and value creating total returns.



