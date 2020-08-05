

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales fell in June after rising in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell by a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent annually in June, after a 0.8 percent rise in May. In April, sales declined 10.8 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 3.6 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in June.



Sales of automotive fuel increased 7.6 percent in June. Sales of food fell 0.3 percent and those of non-food goods declined by 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de