THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 August 2020 was 1246.31p (ex income) 1247.29p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 August 2020