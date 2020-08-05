

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for July is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 105.77 against the yen, 0.9088 against the franc, 1.3138 against the pound and 1.1848 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.



