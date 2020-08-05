ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's Game Show Host, NFL Network Commentator and former NFL Player Brian Baldinger to appear on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that its' Original Programing Game Show Host Brian Baldinger will appear on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air this afternoon at 1PM ET on https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHTVLIVE and will be available on Clickstream's social media platforms shortly thereafter.

Baldinger will give an update on the development of Clickstream's WinQuik App set to be Beta tested on Thursday August 13th at 9:00 PM ET and launched shortly thereafter this September. To be eligible to participate in the Beta Test, please go to www.winquik.com and provide your email. The mobile and digital gaming platform is designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition. It's set to debut six initial game shows. Winners of each live daily show will be eligible to win real cash and prizes by competing against other users in rapid-format trivia.

WinQuik's lineup will feature celebrity hosts such as NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restauranteur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, US Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award Winning Journalist, Documentary Film Producer and Clickstreams Vice President of Development for Original Programming Amber Theoharis.

Clickstream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities to expand programming as the company scales to deliver the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network.

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

Rich TV Live has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of 80,000 members. Rich TV's daily show on YouTube helps investors access in-depth information about companies through CEO interviews, company overviews and Video press releases. Rich TV's videos, shared on eight different social media platforms, bring more visibility to companies that are under exposed. The network's mission is to bring viewers the best trading information and ideas through their trading academy. All information presented on Rich TV Live is for educational and entertainment purposes. They are not licensed advisors.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in post-production with shows featuring Joshua Dobbs, Jordan Andino, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, and Mykel Hawke. Subject matter includes sports, survival, food/culinary, the Bible and outer space. Game are set up dynamically with multiple non-live game shows throughout the day and once-a-day live game show. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream is in the process of monetizing the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit Clickstream's websites at www.clickstream.technology or www.WinQuik.com as well as on Twitter at @ClickstreamC and @WinQuikApp.

