Zevotek, Inc.: ZVTK Announces Overhaul of Blankki.com E-commerce

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Zevotek, Inc. (OTC PINK:ZVTK), announces it is currently working to overhaul the Blankki.com website to reflect a new branding, commercial direction and product lines. This strategic relaunch will align the Company with new online purchase trends resulting from the pandemic.

E-commerce Integration creating a seamless shopping experience.

Additional robust content & product management backend to simplify product page updates and content presentation. This will lead to increased conversion rates and lower cart abandonment.

In-depth on-site and off-site analytics integration to optimize online and social media marketing campaigns. The ability to use retargeting is an additional resulting benefit.

E-Commerce trends in the months following COVID confinement has increased the adoption of online purchase. Since the confinement has started wider adoption of online purchases has soared to levels previously unseen. Many such trends formed during the pandemic are believed to be permanent.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/06/12/covid-19-accelerated-e-commerce-growth-4-to-6-years/c116e66600fa

About the Company

Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zevotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.

For further information visit our website at www.zevotek.io and www.blankki.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Forward-looking statements in this release with respect to Zevotek, Inc.'s business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as matters of timing and the prospective terms of the transaction described, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond Zevotek, Inc's control with respect to market acceptance of their services, whether financing will be available, the plans for Zevotek, Inc. to provide business development services as well as certain other risk factors which are and may be detailed from time to time in Zevotek, Inc.'s filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases 'may,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'indicate,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'if,' 'will,' 'should' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Zevotek, Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Zevotek, Inc. does not undertake, and Zevotek, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Zevotek, Inc.

(800) 906-9040

info@zevotek.io

SOURCE: Zevotek, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600349/ZVTK-Announces-Overhaul-of-Blankkicom-E-commerce