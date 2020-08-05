5G Tester Market to Display 16.7% CAGR through 2027, Extensive Applications in Transport and Security to Support Growth: Future Market Insights Report

Major 5G tester manufacturers are largely investing in leveraging the rapidly growing telecom subscriber base with testers compatible for varying 5G equipment standards around the world.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / The 5G tester market is projected to display an impressive 16.7% CAGR between the years 2019 and 2027. According to a recent FMI study, the coronavirus pandemic has substantially improved the potential growth of the 5G testers market, as a large portion of the global workforce has transitioned to remote work, creating a strong need for optimized networks and associated technologies. On the other hand, lockdown measures have partially restricted 5G testing services in select countries in the short term.

"The sustained demand for speedy mobile data networks and seamless internet connectivity, coupled with development of IoT technologies are bolstering the adoption of 5G testers. The intense global competition for faster 5G network rollouts will create favorable prospects for 5G testers in the near future," says the FMI analyst.

5G Tester Market - Key Takeaways

Digital oscilloscopes are anticipated to gain strong demand owing to analog to digital conversion requirements during 5G rollouts.

Mobile network testing applications will witness fast growth, driven by high penetration of smartphones and tablets on a global scale.

Asia Pacific is likely to provide lucrative opportunities, largely driven by development efforts by Chinese and Japanese telecommunications players.

5G Tester Market - Key Growth Factors

The complexity of the technological transition between 4G and 5G network standards is a major factor driving the adoption of 5G testers.

Massive strides in the commercialization of 5G networks in countries such as Japan, UK, and the U.S., boosts demand for testers in experimental settings.

5G Tester Market - Key Constraints

High deployment costs of 5G testing equipment is a challenge for market players.

Concerns about security and varying 5G standards could potentially hold back market growth.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus has had a significant impact on the development and rollout of 5G technologies. Widespread use of cloud and internet-based services, for remote work research applications in a number of fields such as domestic security, healthcare, logistics, education, and manufacturing, which will positively influence the 5G tester market during the coronavirus crisis. However, the growth is likely to be limited by postponed 5G rollouts in countries that have imposed nationwide lockdowns.

Competition Landscape

Players in the 5G tester market include but are not limited to Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, LitePoint, Anritsu, Spirent Communications, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Manufacturers in the 5G tester market are emphasizing on research and development efforts for product innovations in terms of functionality and gain an edge in a highly competitive market landscape.

For instance, LitePoint unveiled a new wireless, turnkey software tool for verification of products utilizing 5G cellular modules. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced the launch of its 5G lab including 5G Core Stack package for network equipment providers and telecom operators. Further, Rohde & Schwarz has collaborated with Marvin Test Solutions for a testing system to verify 5G ICs.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on 5G tester s market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (oscilloscopes, network analyzers, signal generators, and signal analyzers), industry (IT & telecom, media & entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and others) and end user (telecom service provider, network equipment manufacturers, and mobile device manufacturers) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

