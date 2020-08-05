

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canadian trade data for June at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the aussie and the euro.



The loonie was worth 79.77 against the yen, 0.9563 against the aussie, 1.3245 against the greenback and 1.5716 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



