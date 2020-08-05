

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) said, for fiscal 2020, the company expects: adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.45 to $2.55, which includes negative impacts of COVID-19; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $575 to $585 million, and reported net sales growth to be in the range of 9% to 10%, including organic growth of 1% to 1.5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.80. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.50 compared to $0.37, previous year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter. The company noted that incremental net COVID-19 costs and interest reduced earnings per share by $0.11.



Third quarter net sales were $658.0 million, an increase of 1.7%. Analysts expected revenue of $640.27 million for the quarter. Organic net sales improved 3.4%, for the quarter.



