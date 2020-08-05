WilsonHCG is the only provider to be named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2020 PEAK Matrix for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in North America.

WilsonHCG's proprietary platform, Analytics Cloud Exchange, which collects data from multiple sources and technologies into a single dashboard embedded with analytics for clients and recruiters, was described as a "distinguishing feature of vision and capability advancement."

Other highlights of the assessment include:

WilsonHCG registering one of the highest growth rates in terms of hires managed annually across North America, which analysts at Everest Group described as "a distinguishing feature of market impact."

The global talent leader's ability to "offer an attractive proposition to both mid-market and large buyers in the US, considering its comprehensive suite of offerings covering the entire gamut of total talent solutions."

The company's proven capabilities in executive recruitment, which has witnessed substantial growth this year.

"The consistent progression on the PEAK Matrix to the Leaders' quadrant is a testament to the effort the WilsonHCG team puts in day in and day out," said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. "I'm very proud to work alongside such a dedicated team that constantly strives to grow and innovate, and never waivers in delivering superior solutions to our clients."

"In 2019, WilsonHCG experienced strong growth in North America amid fierce competition," notes Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "It has successfully maintained its stronghold in North America by serving a diverse set of clients, offering a comprehensive suite of talent solutions, and continuing its investments in technology and analytics, which have helped position it as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's RPO in North America PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020."

The PEAK Matrix analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPO landscape, providing an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of 30 RPO providers based on their overall capability and market success across different global services markets. It analyzes the vision RPOs have, their ability to deliver and the impact their services have on the wider market.

