LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.
"For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our "Zooming with LD" series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week."
The preliminary list of presenting companies:
Acer Therapeutics
ACER
Acme United Corp
ACU
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
AEY
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ADIL
Advaxis
ADXS
Aehr Test Systems
AEHR
AIkido Pharma Inc.
AIKI
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM
Air Industries Group
AIRI
Akerna
KERN
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
AGNPF
Alimera Sciences
ALIM
Allot
ALLT
Alpine 4 Technologies
ALPP
American Shared Hospital Services
AMS
Amesite
PRIVATE
AnalytixInsight Inc.
ALY.V
Annovis Bio
ANVS
Antibe Therapeutics
ATE.V
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
APEN
Applied Energetics, Inc.
AERG
Aptorum Group Limited
APM
AquaBounty Technologies
AQB
Arch Therapeutics
ARTH
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
ARTL
Assure Holdings
ARHH
Asure Software
ASUR
Atomera Incorporated
ATOM
Atossa Genetics
ATOS
Aurora Solar Technologies
ACU.V
AutoWeb, Inc.
AUTO
Avivagen
VIV.V
AYRO Inc
AYRO
Aytu BioScience Inc.
AYTU
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AZRX
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
BLDP
Bel Fuse, Inc.
BELFA
BioCardia, Inc.
BCDA
Biocept, Inc.
BIOC
BioLargo, Inc.
BLGO
Biomerica
BMRA
BioSig Technologies
BSGM
BioSyent Inc.
RX.V
Blink Charging
BLNK
BlueCity
BLCT
Blueknight
BKEP
BOQI International Medical Inc.
BIMI
Bright Mountain Media
BMTM
C-Bond Systems
CBNT
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
CLBS
Calyxt, Inc.
CLXT
Camtek Ltd.
CAMT
Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd.
CANF
Capstone Turbine Corporation
CPST
CEL-SCI Corporation
CVM
Cemtrex, Inc.
CETX
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
CSSE
ChromaDex
CDXC
Cinedigm
CIDM
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CTXR
CLPS Incorporation
CLPS
Conversion Labs
CVLB
Crown EK
CRKN
CynergisTek, Inc.
CTEK
Data443 Risk Mitigation
ATDS
Delcath Systems Inc.
DCTH
Digirad Corporation
DRAD
Digital Ally
DGLY
Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
DLPN
Driven
DRVD
electroCore
ECOR
Energous
WATT
Energy Focus, Inc.
EFOI
Energy Fuels
UUUU
Enthusiast Gaming
EGLX
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
EVLLF
Envision Solar
EVSI
Esports Entertainment Group
GMBL
Evogene
EVGN
Excellon Resources
EXLLF
Exro Technologies Inc.
XRO.CN
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
FRSX
Fortress Biotech
FBIO
GAN Limited
GAN
Genasys Inc.
GNSS
Genprex, Inc.
GNPX
Gigatronics
GIGA
GOLO Mobile Inc.
GOLO.V
Greenbox POS
GRBX
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
GTMS.TO
GSI Technology
GSIT
Helius Medical
HSDT
Heritage Global, Inc.
HGBL
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc
HOTH
iCAD
ICAD
iClick Interactive
ICLK
Iconic Brands
ICNB
iConsumer Corp
RWRDP
Ideal Power
IPWR
IDEAYA Biosciences
IDYA
IEC Electronics
IEC
IMAC Holdings
IMAC
Immunovia AB
IMMVF
IMV Inc.
IMV
Indonesia Energy Corporation
INDO
InfuSystems
INFU
Inpixon
INPX
Intellicheck, Inc.
IDN
inTEST Corporation
INTT
Inuvo, Inc.
INUV
Issuer Direct Corporation
ISDR
Jerash Holdings
JRSH
Kandi Technologies
KNDI
Kindred Biosciences
KIN
Lantern Pharma
LTRN
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
LXRP
LifeVantage
LFVN
LightPath Technologies
LPTH
Lightwave Logic
LWLG
Limbach Holdings, Inc.
LMB
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
LCTX
LiveXLive Media, Inc.
LIVX
Lomiko Metals Inc.
LMR.V
Mace Security International, Inc.
MACE
Magal Security Systems Ltd.
MAGS
Mako Mining
MKO.V
Mama Mancini's
MMMB
Manitex International Inc
MNTX
Marrone Bio Innovations
MBII
Matinas
MTNB
Medallion Financial Corp.
MFIN
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MDP.V
Meritage Hospitality
MHGU
Milestone Scientific
MLSS
Monaker Group
MKGI
MTBC, Inc.
MTBC
My Size Inc.
MYSZ
Myomo
MYO
NameSilo Technologies
URL.CN
Nanalysis Corp.
NSCI.V
Nano Dimension
NNDM
Nanotech Security Corp.
NTS.V
NanoViricides, Inc.
NNVC
Nemaura Medical
NMRD
NeoGenomics
NEO
Nephros, Inc.
NEPH
NervGen Pharma Corp.
NGENF
Neubase Therapeutics, Inc.
NBSE
Nova Leap Health Corp.
NLH.V
Oblong Inc.
OBLG
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
ONCS
OneSoft Solutions Inc.
OSS.V
OneStopSystems
OSS
OpSens Inc.
OPS.TO
Optex Systems Holdings
OPXS
Orion Energy Systems
OESX
PAVmed Inc.
PAVM
Paxmedica
PRIVATE
Performant
PFMT
Piedmont Lithium
PLL
POET Technologies Inc
PTK.V
Predictive Oncology Inc.
POAI
Profire Energy
PFIE
Protech Home Medical Corp.
PTQ.V
Quantum Computing Inc.
QUBT
Quest Patent Research Corporation
QPRC
Ra Medical Systems
RMED
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd
RADA
RadNet, Inc.
RDNT
Rekor Systems, Inc
REKR
Remark Holdings
MARK
Renesola Power
SOL
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
SLRX
Sangoma Technologies
STC
SG Blocks Inc.
SGBX
SharpSpring, Inc.
SHSP
ShiftPixy Inc.
PIXY
Slinger Bag
SLBG
Smith-Midland Corporation
SMID
Sono-Tek
SOTK
SRAX, Inc.
SRAX
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
STAF
Summit Wireless Technologies
WISA
Super League Gaming, Inc.
SLGG
The Joint Chiropractic
JYNT
Theralink Technologies
OBMP
Thunderbird Entertainment
TBRD.V
Timber Pharmaceuticals
TMBR
Tinybeans
TNYYF
Titan Medical Inc.
TMDI
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
TLSA
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
TNXP
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.
TRCH
Trxade Group
MEDS
Turtle Beach Corporation
HEAR
UGE International Ltd.
UGE.V
Unigold
UGDIF
Ur-Energy Inc.
URG
US Gold Corp
USAU
Verb Technology
VERB
VerifyMe
VRME
Versus Systems Inc.
VRSSF
Vertex Energy
VTNR
Village Farms
VFF.TO
VIQ Solutions
VQS.V
VirTra, Inc.
VTSI
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
PRIVATE
VistaGen Therapeutics
VTGN
Volition RX Ltd
VNRX
Vox Royalty
VOX.V
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd
VYGVF
Vuzix Corporation
VUZI
Wandisco
WANSF
WeedMD
WMD.V
WELL Health Technologies
WELL.TO
Weyland Tech
WEYL
WidePoint Corporation
WYY
Xinyuan Real Estate
XIN
Xpel Inc
XPEL
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
YTEN
ZAGG Inc
ZAGG
Zedge, Inc.
ZDGE
Zoom Telephonics
ZMTP
About LD Micro
Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that can be accessed by anyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.
