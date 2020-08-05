

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies have entered into an agreement with the U.S. government for the large scale domestic manufacturing and delivery in the U.S. of 100 million doses of SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, for use in the United States following approval. The U.S. government may also purchase an additional 200 million doses of Ad26.COV2.S under a subsequent agreement.



'We are scaling up production in the U.S. and worldwide to deliver a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for emergency use,' said Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de