Newswire's Sales Accelerator Helps Tech Companies Stay Flexible, Demonstrate Value, and Increase ROI With High-Quality Leads

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / ??As tech firms look to build increased value over the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year, Newswire provides a solution for growth through its Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator. With this accelerated program, technology companies can jump-start their COVID-19 rebound efforts with comprehensive campaign management and strategic outreach to generate high-quality leads over time.

With the EMA GT Sales Accelerator, businesses can ramp up their media and marketing communications campaigns by distributing 12 press releases in a six month period, rather than an annual roadmap. The program also includes digital marketing email campaigns that are launched multiple times per week during the weeks in which the press releases are distributed. This rapid production aims to produce hundreds of additional leads in the first six months - perfect for tech executives who are interested in converting waves of new customers as a part of their post-COVID rebound strategy.

"The increased production often leads to quick turnaround times, as businesses are able to get the attention of both industry media and target markets rather quickly," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

Millions of Americans came to realize the importance of technology during the initial stages of the global pandemic. With the second wave of this crisis appearing to be more and more of an inevitable reality for the majority of the U.S., technology companies are presented with a key opportunity to establish authority and appeal to consumer concerns before both the winter and flu seasons arrive.

"Getting ahead of trending stories is always important when it comes to campaign success, but this case is a bit different," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

"This trend is well-known, as almost everyone has been impacted by the virus in some way. Now, with medical experts weighing in on when the next wave of this pandemic is expected to hit the U.S., tech brands that have become household names because of the crisis have the chance to double their efforts. Those who saw the rapid digital transformation during the first wave have the chance to make a name for themselves right before the second wave becomes a reality."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator provides integrated media and marketing communications programs to tech firms in order to support business growth. By driving qualified leads that can be converted to sales, tech firms can position themselves for a successful COVID rebound period while simultaneously preparing for the impact of future waves of the virus.

If you are interested in driving high-quality leads to your business and achieving a greater ROI on your media spend, learn more about Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator by navigating to the official program.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

