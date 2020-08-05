yet again, AVSystem has been recognized as a leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry with its Coiote IoT Device Management being one of the frontrunners in this very competitive market.

MachNation's IoT Device Management ScoreCard is an annual report that rates and compares IoT industry solutions with regards to device management (DM) platforms. It is published by MachNation, an independent expert dedicated to testing and benchmarking IoT solutions. This year, it evaluated 13 IoT DM platform vendors against four categories: lifecycle management; architecture and security; integration; and business and strategy.

AVSystem proved to be a leading IoT DM platform vendor with a strong focus on customer-facing approach, in line with company values. It has been especially praised for its comprehensive testing module for individual devices and the innovative approach to make it available for customers; productized testing for the validation of LwM2M devices' compatibility with the Coiote platform; improved developer usability of proprietary Anjay client side SDK; as well as the introduction of a unified authentication system that increases both the security and usability of the platform. Detailed evaluation of AVSystem's platform, as well as the description of Machnation's methodology, can be found in AVSystem's snapshot.

It is worth pointing out that the LwM2M protocol, of which AVSystem is an evangelist, was mentioned multiple times throughout the report as "quickly becoming the predominant standard for southbound IoT device management" and "the preferred protocol for constrained devices," weighing on the overall evaluation of IoT DM platform vendors.

"MachNation recognizes the increasingly important role LwM2M plays in the IoT world. We are satisfied to see that there are vendors who pay attention and cater to that protocol as well, as it is proving to be a transformative power for the IoT industry," says Josh Taubenheim, Technology Analyst at MachNation.

"We are proud to be steadily featured in MachNation's scorecard as a leading IoT DM platform vendor, as it proves we are staying on top of an ever evolving market that is constantly becoming more competitive. We are dedicated to continuously strengthening our entire portfolio, but especially to improving our IoT offering, and we find MachNation's insights to be very perceptive. At the same time, we are happy that the highlights of our performance given by MachNation are aligned with our core values of technology and openness to our clients," says Slawomir Wolf, CEO of AVSystem.

About AVSystem

No IoT deployment is successful without proper device management this is what AVSystem stands for. We help companies around the globe deliver better quality of service thanks to our best-in-class device management solutions. We also focus on WiFi VAS and indoor location as well as systems for SDN and NFV. In addition to creating software, we actively participate in the standardization process of the Lightweight M2M (LwM2M) standard to enable secure device management in the IoT ecosystem. More than 100 companies worldwide, including some of the world's largest mobile network operators, rely on AVSystem to expedite their IoT service deployments. Learn more at www.avsystem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005622/en/

Contacts:

Daria Kolarczyk

d.kolarczyk@avsystem.com

tel. +48 12 619 47 68